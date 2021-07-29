Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Lockdown: Restrictions to continue till August 15, limited govt activities allowed

West Bengal government on Thursday extended lockdown in the state till August 15 with certain relaxations. However, the night curfew hours remain in place between 9 PM to 5 AM except for emergency and essential services. The new lockdown guidelines will be applicable from July 31 morning.

"Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC," the order stated

he number of people allowed to attend social gatherings like weddings has been capped at 50. While government programmes are allowed in indoor places with 50 per cent of the total seating capacity.

Meanwhile, there have been no changes in the timings of shops and markets. As per the order, vegetable markets can remain open from 6 am till noon, while gyms and salons have been allowed to open with 50% strength from 11 am to 6 pm.

Public transports like buses, taxis, and autorickshaws are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity. Similarly, the government order stated that both government and private offices can function with 50% staff.

The State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended a further extension of restriction measures.

All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance of directives related to wearing masks and social distancing.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has asked the district administrations to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced and strict action should be taken against those violating norms. The violators will be punished as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

