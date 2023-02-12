Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
West Bengal: JP Nadda lashes out at TMC, defines party as ‘Terror, Mafia, Corruption’

Claiming that the state has been brought to a 'standstill' under the rule of the Mamata government, Nadda said the BJP would end the 'jungle raj of Mamata Banerjee.'

Sreelakshmi Edited By: Sreelakshmi Kolkata Published on: February 12, 2023 15:34 IST
Image Source : FILE Nadda on Sunday accused the TMC of committing 'massive' irregularities in the implementation of the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal.

While addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Purbasthali, BJP's national President JP Nadda dubbed the TMC as a party that stands for ‘Terror, Mafia, and Corruption.’ Nadda on Sunday accused the TMC of committing 'massive' irregularities in the implementation of the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal. Claiming that the state has been brought to a 'standstill' under the rule of the Mamata government, Nadda said the BJP would end the 'jungle raj of Mamata Banerjee.'

"As PMAY is being audited in West Bengal, massive irregularities have come up. It has shown that people who have two-three storey buildings received houses under the scheme. This is the situation in West Bengal," he said. Nadda also said that West Bengal, despite having a woman chief minister, 'tops' the chart in terms of crime against women.

"The TMC stands for Terror, Mafia, and Corruption. There is graft everywhere in West Bengal. Whether it is SSC recruitment or any other type of hiring, jobs are up for sale,” Nadda added. 

ALSO READ | Only TMC can oust BJP govt: CM Mamata Banerjee

