Monday, March 30, 2020
     
West Bengal: Massive fire at South City Galaxy in Kolkata's Bhawanipore, 10 fire engines on spot

A massive fire broke out on the 16th floor of an apartment in Kolkata on Monday morning, according to media reports. Ten fire engines are at the spot, trying to douse the flames.

March 30, 2020
West Bengal: Massive fire at 16th floor of apartment in Kolkata's Bhawanipore, 10 fire engines on spot

A massive fire broke out on the 16th floor of a high-rise residential building in a posh neighbourhood in the Bhawanipore area of south Kolkata on Monday morning, according to media reports. Ten fire engines are at the spot, trying to douse the flames. The fire broke out at around 10:30 am.

No casualties have been reported so far. Residents have being evacuated

Local residents took to Twitter to share a video of the incident. Video shows plumes of smoke coming out from the building in Bhawanipore area.  

