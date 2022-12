Follow us on Image Source : ANI West Bengal: Around 50 houses gutted as massive fire engulfs slum area in North 24 Paraganas

West Bengal fire: At least 50 houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out on Wednesday in a slum area in West Bengal. According to reports, the incident took place in ward number 17 of Habra Municipality in North 24 Paraganas district. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and flame has been brought under control now,

Further details are awaited.

Latest India News