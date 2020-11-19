Thursday, November 19, 2020
     
4 killed, 4 critically injured as explosion hits plastic factory in Bengal

New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2020 14:00 IST
Image Source : PTI

At least four people were killed, while four others were critically injured after an explosion rocked a plastic factory in West Bengal on Thursday. According to the police, the blast was reported from Sujapur area of Malda district of the state, at around 11 am. 

Commenting on the incident, a police official said, "Four factory workers were killed and four others critically injured in the explosion that ripped the establishment apart."

A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

