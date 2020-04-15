Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 23 new cases, state's tally mounts to 213; death toll at 7

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: Total number of cases mounts to 190; death toll at 9

23 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan bringing the total tally to 213. Among the total people infected, 37 have recovered and 7 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 29 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 213 cases put it at number 13 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2687, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here are the number of cases in the state so far:

District Number of confirmed cases Kolkata 29 Howrah 7 Kalimpong 7 East Medinipur 7 Nadia 5 Jalpaiguri 4 Hooghly 4 North 24 Paraganas 3 West Medinipur 2 South 24 Paraganas 1

According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, 38 deaths and 1076 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 11,439 including 9756 active cases, 1306 cured/discharged/migrated and 377 deaths.

