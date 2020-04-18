Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in West Bengal: With 32 new cases, total tally surges to 287; death toll at 10

After 32 fresh cases in West Bengal, the total number of cases in the state rose to 287 on Saturday. Till now, among the total people infected, 55 have recovered and 10 have passed away. Meanwhile, Kolkata had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 105 confirmed infections. West Bengal's 287 cases put it at number 13 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3323, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Here is the number of cases in the state so far:

DISTRICT NUMBER OF CASES Kolkata 105 Howrah 46 North 24 Paraganas 37 Pashchim Medinipur 21 Hooghly 8 Kamlimpong 7 Nadia 6 South 24 Paraganas 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Purba Medinipur 5 Darjeeling 3 Pashchim Burdwan 3 Murshidabad 1 Diamond Harbour 1 Basirhat 1

According to the Health Ministry, Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 14,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 14,378 including 480 deaths while 1,992 patients have recovered.

ALSO READ |COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This Hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage