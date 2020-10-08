Kolkata: Cops resort to lathicharge as BJP marches towards Nabanna; major clashes erupt

Image Source : ANI Clashes erupt between West Bengal Police, BJP workers during saffron party's 'March to Nabanna'

Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers as the saffron party activists tried to break through barricades during their march

towards state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday, police said. Thousands of BJP workers from Kolkata and Howrah began marching towards Nabanna to protest the "worsening" law and order in the state.

Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas and water cannons on the BJP workers at Santragachi in Howrah district, causing injuries to BJP state vice-president Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato.

The law enforcers also resorted to baton-charge in Hastings area in Kolkata.

#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the Party's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ChQdi0NYXj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

West Bengal: Police use water cannon & lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers during a protest at Hastings in Kolkata.



BJP has launched a state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers. pic.twitter.com/T2om4xUxlq — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Four major rallies, two each from Kolkata and Howrah, will move towards Nabanna in Shibpur in Howrah district, BJP sources said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state on Wednesday denied permission to the programme citing the Pandemic Act and stating that democratic rallies within "permissible parameters" of only 100 participants will be allowed.

West Bengal: BJP workers set ablaze tires in Howrah during party's state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killings of its workers. pic.twitter.com/CxWNZ7NayL — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

The state government has also announced that Nabanna will be closed for two days from October 8 for "sanitisation".

(With PTI inputs)

