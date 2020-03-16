West Bengal civic polls postponed amid coronavirus scare

Representational Image

Civic polls in West Bengal have been postponed amid coronavirus scare, the state election commission announced Monday. The deadly novel coronavirus has infected over 100 people in Delhi.

The state has extended till April 15 the closure of all educational institutions over the virus threat. Cinema theatres will remain shut till March 31. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday announced the state government will create a Rs 200 crore fund to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

As many as 3.24 lakh people have been screened in Bengal, the chief minister said, adding that the state is keeping a close watch on 5,590 of them. Till now there have been no positive cases in the state, Banerjee said.