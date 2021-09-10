Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengal bypolls: Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri among BJP's star campaigners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a list of star campaigners for West Bengal Assembly bypolls. As per the Election Commission's schedule, polling will take place on September 30 while results will be announced on October 4. Apart from the state leaders, two union ministers Smriti Irani and Hardeep Puri are also among star campaigners.

Other leaders who are going to be part campaigning team are - Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, Amitava Chakraborty, Rahul Sinha, Swapan Dasgupta, Anirban Ganguly, Debasree Choudhary, Babul Supriyo, Subhas Sarkar, John Barla, Samik Bhattacharya, Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul, Shantanu Thakur, Locket Chatterjee, Shahnawaj Hussain, Dinesh Trivedi and Manoj Tiwari.

Meanwhile, the party has fielded advocate Priyanka Tibrewal against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur Assembly seat. CM Banerjee needs to win in order to hold on to her office.

The Left Front has also announced that CPI(M) leader Srijib Biswas will be its candidate for the bypoll to Bhabanipur.

The bypoll will be held on September 30 along with the elections to Samserganj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad district where polling could not be held during the eight-phase assembly election held earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP bets on advocate Priyanka Tibrewal to challenge TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Latest India News