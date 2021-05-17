West Bengal: Boy killed in crude bomb explosion in Birbhum district

Image Source : PTI An 11-year-old boy was killed when a crude bomb exploded in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday

An 11-year-old boy was killed when a crude bomb exploded in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday, police said.

The bomb was kept in a box near a canal in Khatipur village and the boy accidentally came in contact with it,

while playing there.

The bomb exploded when Seikh Nasiruddin picked up the box, and he died on the spot, a senior officer said. "We have received a complaint and started a specific case against unknown people," Birbhum Superintendent of Police Nagendra Tripathi said.

