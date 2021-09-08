Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bengal: Bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's home, no one hurt

At least three bombs were thrown at BJP MP Arjun Singh's home early on Wednesday morning but no injuries were caused. The incident took place around 6.30 am. According to reports, the BJP leader was in Delhi at the time of the incident, but his family members were inside the house. The bombs have left marks at the MP's gates.

Although there has been no reaction from the BJP MP over the incident, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar posted about what he called unabated "wanton violence" in Bengal and said he had flagged his concern to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Wanton violence in West Bengal shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament Arjun Singh is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action (by Bengal Police). As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial," tweeted Dhankhar.

