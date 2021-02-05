Image Source : PTI Bengal polls 2021: Plea filed against BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Calcutta High Court

A plea has been filed in Calcutta High Court against Bharatiya Janata Party's proposed 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal ahead of assembly elections in the state. The plea filed by a lawyer named Rama Prasad Sarkar, who seeks High Court's intervention to prevent BJP from holding the "Rath Yatras".

The plea states that there are high chances of deterioration of the Covid-19 pandemic situation as well chances of serious break down of the law and order situation of the state if the Yatras are allowed to take place.

Meanwhile, the senior leader of BJP, Kailash Vijaywargiya said, "the court hasn't given stay order on 'Rath Yatra' so district administration can't stop it. As the opposition, it's our fundamental right to be among people. On February 6 BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate the yatra and on February 11 Home Minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra from Coochbehar."

Telangana BJP senior leader N V Subhash said, "creating obstacles for the five Parivartan Yatras which are scheduled to be flagged off by BJP senior leaders from February 6 in West Bengal is an act of cowardice. This indicates that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her grip over the state and fear losing the throne,"

BJP had sought permission for the rath yatras from the state government, and if denied, the party may go to court.

The saffron-party says that the 25-day rath yatras have been proposed to create awareness among the people, but the state government was making all-out efforts to stop the programme by several means.

