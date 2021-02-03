Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengal polls 2021: JP Nadda to launch BJP's Parivartan Yatra on Saturday, Amit Shah to visit on Feb 11

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will visit West Bengal on Saturday (February 6) to kickstart the party's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. He will launch the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' to garner public support in the poll-bound state. According to ANI, BJP's yatras will be flagged off from the party’s five organisational zones and pass through every Assembly constituency in the state. The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has 294 seats.

Kailash Vijaywargiya, BJP's general secretary and Bengal in-charge, said that Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state next week to take part in the yatra. Shah was supposed to visit Bengal last week but the tour was postponed. The BJP did not give the reason for the deferment of his trip during which he was to address two rallies and attend several programmes.

Vijaywargiya said that Nadda will launch the yatra from Nabadwip, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, on Feb 6. The programme is scheduled a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haldia in Purba Medinipur district.

"Five 'Parivartan Yatras' to be done in the state(West Bengal). JP Nadda ji will flag one 'yatra' off on Feb 6 & Home Minister will start one on Feb 11 from Coochbehar. Two yatras have been prepared for, while info on the other three will be relayed soon," Vijaywargiya said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday night chaired a meeting with members of party's core committee for the state, at his Delhi residence. Ghosh is a Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur.

Ghosh said that five yatras are planned for now. The last one will take place in Kolkata.

"We will invite the Prime Minister at conclusion of last yatra. We have asked the West Bengal government for permission to conduct these. If they don't allow, we might go to court," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Haldia in Bengal on February 7. He will inaugurate multi-crore infrastructure projects. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to the event.

"PM Modi will then participate in a 'Jan Sabha' which is being organised by the party. He will address the public," Ghosh said.

West Bengal will go to polls in April-May later this year. The BJP is projecting itself as an alternative to Trinamool Congress.

