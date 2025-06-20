Heavy rain triggers flood-like conditions in Gujarat and Maharashtra, IMD issues alerts for multiple states Weather update today: Heavy rainfall has caused flood-like conditions in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand, prompting rescue efforts. The IMD forecasts continued heavy rain across several states, including Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, from 20 to 25 June.

Several regions in Gujarat and Maharashtra are facing flood-like situations due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain across various parts of the country, with alerts in place from June 20 to 25 for multiple northern and central Indian states.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall between June 20-25 in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab by June 22.

Heavy rain alert in these states today

According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall is likely today in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, central Maharashtra, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On June 21, eastern Madhya Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy showers, accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

The IIMD has issued a monsoon alert for Maharashtra, including an orange alert for the ghat regions of Pune, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. A green alert has been issued for the following districts, indicating light to moderate rain in Mumbai, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, signalling the possibility of moderate rainfall with localised heavy showers.

Rainfall forecast in northeast and western India

Rainfall activity is set to persist in Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, and Marathwada between 20 and 25 June. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will see rainfall from 22 to 24 June.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall are expected to continue across northeastern states over the next seven days.

When and where will it rain

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan between 20 and 25 June. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh may receive heavy rainfall on June 22 and 25. Himachal Pradesh and Punjab will see intense showers from 21 to 25 June, while Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to experience rainfall from 20 to 25 June. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may receive heavy rain on June 20 and 21.

Floods reported in multiple areas

Heavy rain in the past 24 hours has caused flooding in parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. In Pune, rising water levels inundated the premises of a temple. In Gujarat's Valsad district, a van was swept away by the turbulent Kharela River near Waghai Dhara due to continuous rain. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

The IMD expects a drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures in Madhya Pradesh over the next five days, with no significant changes thereafter. Across the rest of the country, no major shifts in temperature are anticipated.