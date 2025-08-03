Weather update: Rain lashes Delhi NCR, UP; IMD issues alerts across multiple states | check forecast The IMD has predicted that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue over the northeastern states and nearby areas for the next week. On August 3 and 4, northern Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh may experience extremely heavy downpours.

New Delhi:

Several areas of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing rains since last night, causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR and nearby regions over the next one to two days.

Orange alert in UP and Uttarakhand

An orange alert for the rain has been issued by the weather department in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Sunday. Besides, heavy downpours are also expected in Bihar. The IMD has also issued an alert for rains in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Heavy rain expected in Northeastern States

The IMD has predicted that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue over the northeastern states and nearby areas for the next week. On August 3 and 4, northern Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh may experience extremely heavy downpours.

Aug-Sep to see good amount of rainfall

According to the IMD, the months of August and September are expected to receive good rainfall. June witnessed 9 per cent above-normal rainfall, while July saw 5 per cent more than the average. However, several districts in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh remained rain-deficient during this period. In contrast, Gujarat and Rajasthan received excessive rainfall, which has adversely affected crops.

Bihar remains rain-deficient

Bihar has received 40 per cent less rainfall than normal so far. However, this dry spell is expected to end soon. The monsoon track has shifted northward from southern and central India, indicating that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in these regions around August 7–8.

Weather patterns suggest that areas with less rainfall so far may now receive increased precipitation, while regions that have received excess rainfall might see a temporary monsoon break. This pattern could help maintain an overall average rainfall.

Due to the northward shift of the monsoon track, catchment areas of rivers originating from the Himalayas are expected to receive increased rainfall in the coming days. If this happens, North Bihar may face a flood situation.