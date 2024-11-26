Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains for Tamil Nadu, Andhra for next 3 days, check full forecast

Follow us on Image Source : AP IMD predicts heavy rains for Tamil Nadu, Andhra.

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and fog across multiple regions of India over the next week. In the meantime, a depression has been formed over the central South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean, which is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, IMD said.

Heavy rainfall predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra

The cyclonic circulation is expected to move northwestward, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on November 26 and 27. The depression is also likely to cause heavy rainfall to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh from November 26 to 29.

The IMD said Tamil Nadu’s coastal and delta regions are expected to experience intense rainfall over the next five days from November 26.

Dense fog expected in north India

Apart from this, dense fog is expected in parts of northern India with isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh experiencing fog from November 26 to 30. The IMD said dense fog will concitnue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh between November 28 and December 1.

AQI in 'very poor' category in Delhi

On Tuesday, the national capital woke up to 'very poor' air quality, showing a slight improvement from the past week of 'severe' air quality, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

At 7 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 382, falling under the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

A thick layer of smog covered the National Capital as the Air Quality Index in several areas continues to remain in the 'Very Poor' category.

Meanwhile, the trains' movement continued amid smog near New Delhi Railway Station.

The air quality index in the metropolitan city was reeling under the 'severe plus' category for 4-5 days in the past week.

Earlier on Monday, the Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government issued directions to all schools in the national capital to follow CAQM's order.

"State governments in the NCR shall ensure that all classes up to 12th Standard are conducted in a 'hybrid" mode, i.e., both in "physical" and also in "online" modes, wherever online mode is feasible in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar in the NCR," said the CAQM order.