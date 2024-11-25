Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for southern and coastal regions, dense fog for North India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weather forecast for November 25.

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several weather warnings for the week, with a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and East Equatorial Indian Ocean expected to trigger heavy rainfall and foggy conditions across different regions. According to the IMD, Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 25-27, with isolated heavy downpours forecasted for November 28.

The low-pressure system, currently influenced by upper air circulation, is projected to intensify into a depression over the central South Bay of Bengal around November 25. As it moves closer to the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast, Chennai is expected to witness heavy rain on November 27 and 28. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for delta districts and nearby areas, including Chennai, from November 25-28.

Heavy rainfall alert for key districts

Specific districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal have been warned of very heavy rain on November 25 and 26. Pudukkottai is also likely to experience significant rainfall on November 26. Authorities and residents have been advised to stay cautious as the weather system is expected to bring intense conditions in the coming days. The IMD has also issued a rainfall advisory for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across many areas and isolated heavy downpours from November 27-28.

Dense fog forecast for northern states

In northern states, dense fog conditions are expected to disrupt visibility, particularly during early morning hours. The IMD has issued a fog warning for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh for November 27-29. Himachal Pradesh is anticipated to witness dense fog till November 28, while Uttar Pradesh may experience similar conditions from November 28-30. Residents in affected regions have been advised to exercise caution and plan accordingly, as the weather may impact travel and daily activities.

