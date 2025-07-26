Weather update: IMD issues rain alert for UP, Haryana and other states; Mumbai battles flood-like situation In the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and southern Gujarat.

New Delhi:

Heavy monsoon rains have been lashing various parts of the country, bringing relief from scorching heat and humid weather. Several areas in Uttar Pradesh have experienced showers, with people facing difficulties due to waterlogging and traffic snarls. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for rain in Delhi today and similar weather conditions are likely to persist throughout the week.

Rainfall recorded in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Vidarbha. Moderate to heavy rainfall occurred in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gangetic West Bengal. Light rain was reported in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, western Madhya Pradesh, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and J-K.

Rainfall forecast for next 24 hours

Today, light rain is likely in Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Flood-like situation in some areas of Mumbai

Continuous rain over the past 24 hours has caused waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai and the surrounding districts. Due to flood-like conditions, the local administration has advised residents to step out of their houses only when necessary. People have also been urged to drive cautiously. Municipal bodies and emergency services remain on high alert.

“Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, avoid coastal areas, and drive cautiously,” Mumbai police posted on X.

“Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103,” they added.

Waterlogging has caused traffic snarls in several areas. The movement of local trains has also been affected due to flooded tracks and reduced visibility. A few locals on the Western Railway network were running 10-15 minutes late.

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai for Saturday as well.