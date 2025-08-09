Weather update: IMD issues alert for rain in Delhi NCR, UP; flood situation in Bihar | Forecast As many as 357 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to the spell of intense monsoon rains. About 599 electricity distribution transformers are out of service, and 177 water supply schemes have been affected, as per data from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Friday.

New Delhi:

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and adjacent areas this morning. Incessant monsoon showers have caused severe waterlogging in many areas. The downpour has led to the traffic snarls at several places. The traffic condition is likely to remain pathetic as roads are expected to remain crowded due to the festival of Raksha Bandhan and showers.

Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with rain in Delhi for Saturday. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 27°C and the maximum around 36°C. The weather department has issued an alert for the rain on August 13 and 14. Besides, similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, with rain expected in the evening.

Rain alert in other parts of country

Weather disturbances are expected today in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. Over the next 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall is likely in many parts of UP, Bihar, West Bengal, eastern Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Telangana, and Marathwada, with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated locations.

Monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 357 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to the spell of intense monsoon rains. About 599 electricity distribution transformers are out of service, and 177 water supply schemes have been affected, as per data from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) on Friday.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 208 deaths have been reported so far this monsoon season. Of these, 112 deaths were caused directly by landslides, flash floods and house collapses, while 96 were road accidents, many of which occurred due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

Flood situation worsens in Bihar due to rising river levels

In Bihar, rivers like the Ganga and Budhi Gandak are swelling, worsening the flood situation. In Patna, rising Ganga water levels have caused flooding in nearby areas. The increased flow of the Ganga is also affecting the Budhi Gandak river. Hundreds of homes in low-lying areas have been inundated.

Due to the rise in the Ganga, Sone, Dardha, and Gandak rivers, nearly 89,250 people across 14 panchayats in Patna district (including Athmalgola, Mokama, Barh, Danapur, and Patna Sadar) have been affected. In many areas, water levels are 1 to 1.5 meters above the danger mark and just 30–50 cm below the highest flood level.

Patna administration has been operating six community kitchens for people affected due to rains and floods. Over 8500 people have been provided with meals daily.