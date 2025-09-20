Weather forecast for today: Check what will the weather be like in your state According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), hot conditions in Delhi-NCR are likely to continue for the next few days.

New Delhi:

The weather across India on September 20, 2025, is expected to vary, with Delhi and NCR facing heat, while other regions like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of the Northeast will see rains due to the return of the southwest monsoon.

Delhi-NCR weather: Scorching heat with some relief in the afternoon

Residents of Delhi and NCR are grappling with increasing heat, with no immediate respite. According to the Meteorological Department, the hot conditions are likely to persist for the next few days. On September 20, 2025 (Saturday), the capital city will experience temperatures reaching a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 26°C. While the heat will continue, clouds are expected to form in the afternoon, providing some relief to the residents.

The southwest monsoon is expected to make a return across several states. Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation has formed over Northwest Uttar Pradesh and surrounding areas, creating a weather system conducive to rain.

The north-south trough will extend from central Uttar Pradesh, crossing through Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Vidarbha at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level. This means that many parts of the country can expect showers.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh: Showers and thunderstorms expected

In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, the weather forecast predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in various locations. On September 20 and 21, Western Uttar Pradesh is expected to remain clear and dry. However, Eastern Uttar Pradesh will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Uttarakhand: Heavy rainfall alert issued

For Uttarakhand, the Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts. On September 20, the weather will be stormy, with the likelihood of lightning and intermittent heavy rains in many hilly areas of the state. The rainfall is expected to be heavy in some areas, so residents are advised to remain cautious.

Himachal Pradesh: Monsoon resurgence with yellow alerts

Himachal Pradesh will witness the resurgence of the monsoon, with rainfall expected across 11 districts. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Chamba, and surrounding areas. On the morning of September 19, Naina Devi in Bilaspur recorded the highest rainfall at 158 mm, followed by Nahan with 38 mm and Chuwadi in Chamba with 37 mm. The weather is expected to remain unsettled on September 20 and 21, with the possibility of clearing by September 22 and 23.

Forecast for other states

Madhya Pradesh: Expect light to moderate rainfall in some regions, with thunderstorms likely in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Maharashtra: Rains are expected to continue in certain areas, particularly along the coast and in the Konkan region.

North-East India: Light to moderate rains will continue over Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of Nagaland.