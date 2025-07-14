Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rain, red alert issued for parts of Madhya Pradesh Weather today: The regional IMD office in Chandigarh has issued a yellow alert for parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mewat, and Palwal.

New Delhi:

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to light showers on Monday morning, following a day of persistent rainfall across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to experience generally cloudy skies today with light rain, thunderstorm, and lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will likely range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the seasonal average. While no weather warning has been issued for the city today, IMD predicts very light rain or drizzle throughout the day.

Yellow alert for NCR and Uttar Pradesh

The regional IMD office in Chandigarh has issued a yellow alert for parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mewat, and Palwal.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including Yamunanagar, Gannaur, Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, and Hastinapur.

In Uttar Pradesh, yellow alerts have been sounded in several districts including Jhansi, Aligarh, Sambhal, Bareilly, Rampur, Gonda, and Azamgarh, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

Red and orange alerts in Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sheopur Kalan, and Mandsaur for July 14, warning of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms.

An orange alert has been declared in Gwalior, Bhind, Chhatarpur, and Rajgarh, while yellow alerts are in place across other parts of East Madhya Pradesh.

Monsoon activity across central India

The monsoon, which arrived in India eight days earlier than usual this year, remains active over central India and is expected to extend over northwest India in the coming days.

As a result, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana. According to the IMD, the country has received 10% excess rainfall this monsoon so far, though regional variations persist.