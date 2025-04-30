Weather alert: IMD warns of thunderstorms, hail in multiple states, heatwave to ease from May 1 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and strong winds over east and central India till May 3, and a fresh spell of stormy weather over northwest India from May 1 to 5 due to a western disturbance.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued intense weather conditions across large parts of India through the first week of May, with eastern, central, and northwestern regions expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to persist over parts of northwestern and western India until April 30 before easing.

Key alerts and forecast highlights

1. Thunderstorms and hailstorms over East and Central India (till May 3): Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) is likely over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal through May 3.

Isolated hailstorms are expected in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal, especially on April 29. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Odisha from April 29 to May 1.

2. Fresh spell over Northwest India (May 1–5): A fresh and active western disturbance is set to impact Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from May 1 to May 5, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of 30–50 kmph.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, and duststorms with winds up to 40–60 kmph between April 30 and May 4. Duststorms are particularly likely over East Uttar Pradesh (April 29–30), Punjab, Haryana, Delhi (May 1), and Rajasthan (May 1–5).

3. Delhi-NCR weather (April 29–May 2): A transition from clear skies to partly cloudy conditions is expected, with gusty winds up to 50 kmph on May 1 and 2, accompanied by light rain, thunderstorms, and duststorms. Maximum temperatures will remain slightly below normal, ranging between 36 and 39°C.

4. Northeast and south India outlook: Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and winds (40–60 kmph) will affect Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and other northeastern states throughout the next seven days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on April 29–30, and over Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh on April 29.

Southern states — including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana — will continue to see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a chance of thundersqualls (50–60 kmph) over North Interior Karnataka on May 2–3.

5. Heatwave and hot-humid conditions: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected over Saurashtra & Kutch (April 29–30), West Rajasthan (April 29–May 1), Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, and East Rajasthan (April 29–30).

Hot and humid conditions will also affect Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Gujarat, Marathwada, and parts of Maharashtra till May 1.