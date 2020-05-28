Image Source : FILE Weather Alert! Cyclone formation over Arabian Sea to bring heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD warns

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southwest Arabian sea and adjoining areas around May 31. Mumbai is likely to remain unaffected by the cyclonic circulation and it would rain by the coast. IMD, however, has not issued any warning regarding the same. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the deep-sea fishing till June 4, IMD cautioned.

A report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) published on Wednesday said, "The cyclonic circulation over southwest Arabian Sea now lies over west-central and adjoining south-west the Arabian Sea extending up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the same region around May 29."

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours," the IMD further added. The weather over the rest of the Arabian Sea will be seasonal.

While the first formation will not affect Mumbai, a second formation, which is expected around May 31 towards the southeast Arabian Sea, could bring rain to the coast.

The IMD has issued no warnings as of yet. "Rains and winds will increase along with coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, south Gujarat," said Mahesh Palawat, VP, Meteorology And Climate Change, Skymet Weather Services. Also, Adam H. Sobel, Atmospheric scientist at Columbia University has also anticipated a cyclone over the Arabian Sea, early next week. The low pressure will move along the coast towards Gujarat.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is expected around May 29.

Mumbai, which has been witnessing humid conditions in the city in the past one month, pre-monsoon showers can be expected from the first week of June.

As of Thursday's weather forecast, the IMD has predicted a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees celsius with skies likely to be partly cloudy.

