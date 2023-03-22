'We do not comment on security matters': British High Commission on removal of barricades

Follow us on Image Source : ANI When asked about the same, a British official said that they could not comment on such issues.

The barricades from outside British High Commission in New Delhi were removed on Wednesday. The barricades which were put up after widespread protests were launched against the vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in the UK by extremist and separatist elements on Sunday. However, they are now nowhere to be seen outside the British High Commission and outside the residence of British High Commissioner Alex Ellis at 2, Rajaji Marg in New Delhi.

When asked about the same, a British official said that they could not comment on such issues. "We do not comment on security matters," a British High Commission spokesperson said. The move by Delhi Police has come days after the Indian tricolour at the country's High Commission in London was pulled down by pro-Khalistan activists.

"The security arrangements outside the British High Commission here are intact. However, barricades placed on the pathway towards the commission that created hurdles for commuters have been removed," a senior police officer said.

