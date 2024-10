Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CEC Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday (October 15) announced the date for the parliamentary by-poll in Wayanad and said that the Lok Sabha constituency will vote on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.

The by-election was necessitated after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won from the seat also emerged victorious from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the parliamentary polls on June 4 this year, and later decided to give up Wayand.