Wayanad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wayanad Lok Sabha Election 2024

Wayanad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Wayanad is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The state has 20 parliamentary seats. The Wayanad seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, Kalpetta, Thiruvambady, Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fought the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Wayanad for the first time and won the constituency comfortably.

Wayanad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 13,59,679 voters in the Wayanad constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 6,74,807 voters were male and 6,84,871 were female voters. Only 1 voter belonged to the third gender. So, female voters were more than male voters in the constituency. 2,282 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Wayanad in 2019 was 1,860 (1,796 were men and 64 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Wayanad constituency was 12,49,420. Out of this, 6,14,822 voters were male and 6,34,598 were female voters. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 912 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Wayanad in 2014 was 2,094 (1,511 were men and 583 were women).

Wayanad 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won the seat with a margin of 4,31,770 votes. He was polled 7,06,367 votes with a vote share of 64.64%. He defeated CPI candidate PP Suneer who got 2,74,597 votes (25.13%). Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) candidate Thushar Vellappally, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stood third with 78,816 votes (7.21%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 10,92,197.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate MI Shanavas won the seat. He won the constituency in 2009 for the first time. He was polled 3,77,035 votes with a vote share of 41.20%. CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri got 3,56,165 votes (38.92%) and was the runner-up. Shanavas defeated Mokeri by a margin of 20,870 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,15,006. BJP candidate PR Rasmilnath came third with 80,752 votes (8.82%) and Independent candidate PV Anvar was in the fourth position with 37,123 votes (4.06%).

Wayanad Past Winners

MI Shanavas (Congress): 2014

MI Shanavas (Congress): 2009

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 2,155 voters (0.20%) opted for NOTA in the Wayanad constituency. In 2014, 10,735 voters (1.17%) opted for NOTA in the Wayanad constituency.

Wayanad Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,92,197 or 80.33%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,15,006 or 73.25%.

Wayanad Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 23 in the Wayanad constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Wayanad.

Wayanad Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,311 polling stations in the Wayanad constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,073 polling stations in the Wayanad constituency