Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre. “Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.