Wayanad landslide: Kerala Forest Department officials rescue 6 tribals, including 4 children

Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Forest Department officials with rescued tribal children

After the landslides wreaked havoc in Kerala's Wayanad, the major rescue operation started involving armed forces, NDRF and state machinery. In line with that, the state forest department has rescued 6 tribals from the Attamala forests, including 4 children. Kalpetta Range Forest team of 4 members led by Forest Officer K Hashis, on Thursday, undertook a dangerous trek deep inside the forest to rescue a tribal family which included four children aged between one and four.

On Thursday, Kerala Forest Department personnel were conducting search and rescue operations in the forests affected by a landslide. When the forest department personnel reached the forests of Attamala Forests, they found a tribal woman, belonging to the Paniya community of Wayanad.

Challenging rescue

However, the rescue was not easy as she got scared after seeing them. After lots of difficulty, the forest department personnel managed to win woman's trust. The mother and son were hungry for 3 days and so the forest personnel gave them bread. After being convinced of the intention of officials, the tribal woman told them that her husband and 4 children were in the Paramala area up above the mountain. The officials then took the path of the challenging trek and it took over a four-and-a-half-hour trek for them to reach there. Speaking to PTI, Hashis said that the family belonged to a particular section of the tribal community, which generally avoided interactions with outsiders.

"They normally survive on forest products and sell them in the local market to purchase rice. However, it seems like, due to the landslide and the heavy rains, they were unable to procure any food," he said. The Forest Range Officer narrated their perilous journey, in which they had to encounter slippery and steep rocks amid heavy downpours. The forest officers tied ropes to trees and rocks to climb the slippery rocks, which Hashis described as hazardous.

CM Vijayan praised officials

Currently, they are housed at an anti-poaching house in Attamala. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to social media and praised the challenging attempt of the forest officials. "Six precious lives were saved from a remote tribal settlement after a tireless 8-hour operation by our courageous forest officials in landslide-hit Wayanad. Their heroism reminds us that Kerala's resilience shines brightest in the darkest times. United in hope, we will rebuild and emerge stronger," Vijayan posted on X.



