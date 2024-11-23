Wayanad results: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Congress President Kharge after historic bypoll victory

Follow us on Image Source : X/@KHARGE Wayanad results: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Congress President Kharge.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad after securing a landslide victory in the by-election. Speaking to reporters, she said, “I look forward to being your voice in Parliament and fighting for your hopes and dreams as one of your own.”

Gratitude to people of Wayanad

Priyanka thanked the voters for their overwhelming support, noting it as a testament to her brother Rahul Gandhi’s hard work in the constituency. “This victory reflects their love for Rahul and their trust in me,” she said, pledging to honor the mandate with dedication.

Meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge

After her victory, Priyanka met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi. Thanking him for his unwavering support, she remarked, “This victory would not have been possible without the guidance and support of the party leadership.”

Social media acknowledgment

In a heartfelt post on X, Priyanka wrote, “My dearest sisters and brothers of Wayanad, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. I promise to ensure that you feel this victory is your victory.” She also extended her gratitude to Congress workers and volunteers who campaigned tirelessly.

Family support and emotional tribute

Priyanka credited her family for their unyielding encouragement, saying, “To my mother, Robert, and my children, Raihan and Miraya, your love gives me strength. And to my brother Rahul, thank you for always having my back.”

A milestone for the Congress party

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal lauded Priyanka’s victory, calling her a “fierce and committed leader.” He emphasized the party’s dedication to Wayanad’s welfare and the continued legacy of Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to the constituency.

Electoral debut and future commitments

Priyanka’s win marks her electoral debut, taking over the Wayanad seat after her brother vacated it. Her victory solidifies the Congress party’s position in the region and reinforces its message of development and welfare.