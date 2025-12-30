Water stays still as Vande Bharat sleeper completes 180 kmph trial | WATCH The trials were conducted on the Kota–Nagda section of the railway network under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Vaishnaw said the simple water test clearly showed the train’s stability and ride comfort.

New Delhi:

India’s upcoming Vande Bharat sleeper train has successfully completed high-speed trial runs, marking an important step toward its launch. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the train’s advanced engineering by sharing a video in which glasses filled with water remained completely still even as the train reached 180 kmph during testing.

The trials were conducted on the Kota–Nagda section of the railway network under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Vaishnaw said the simple water test clearly showed the train’s stability and ride comfort, with not a single drop spilling at top speed.

Watch the video here

Designed for comfortable overnight travel

The Vande Bharat sleeper train is being developed for long-distance night journeys, offering a modern alternative to existing overnight services.

Unlike current Vande Bharat chair car trains, the sleeper version will feature fully air-conditioned berths and facilities aimed at improving passenger comfort during extended travel.

Two prototype sleeper train sets have been built by BEML and are currently undergoing multiple rounds of testing. Although the train’s planned operating speed is 160 kmph, trials at higher speeds are being carried out to check safety, stability, and performance under demanding conditions.

Modern coaches and passenger-friendly features

Each sleeper train will have 16 coaches, including AC three-tier, AC two-tier, and AC first-class compartments. Passenger amenities include cushioned berths, easier access to upper berths, soft night lighting, CCTV surveillance, charging points, reading lamps, and digital information displays.

Additional features such as bio-vacuum toilets, shower facilities in first-class coaches, disability-friendly access, and a baby care unit have also been incorporated into the design. Safety remains a key priority, with the trains equipped with the indigenous KAVACH anti-collision system. Regenerative braking technology has also been added to improve energy efficiency and reduce power consumption.

Indian Railways is planning a major expansion of long-distance services, with over 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains expected to be introduced in the coming years. Production is underway through multiple channels, including the Integral Coach Factory, private manufacturers, and international joint ventures.