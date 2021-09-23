Follow us on Image Source : ANI WATCH: When Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi broke into Bhangra jig

Often do we see ministers shaking a leg at various events. Something similar happened when newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi couldn't stop himself from dancing to the bhangra beats at an program in Kapurthala.

After a prolonged tussle within the Congress in Punjab and the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, senior Dalit leader Channi was elected as the new leader of the party's legislature party on Sunday and was sworn in as the CM of the state on Monday.

58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday and has made several promises including free water supply for small houses, reduction in electricity bills and transparent government to the 'common man'. Did it Channi is the first person from the Dalit community to become the Chief Minister in Punjab, which has more than 30 percent Dalit population.

Latest India News