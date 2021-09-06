Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER WATCH: Shashi Tharoor sings Ek Ajnabi Haseena se... Seen yet?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has often left all speechless through his vocabulary skills. This time too everyone was floored, but not because of his English-speaking skills, but his ability to sing.

Tharoor, who is visiting Srinagar and has shared a video of the performance on Twitter. The rather sportive Congressman wrote, "After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" The audience too cheered Tharoor with applause.

In his performance, the Thiruvananthapuram MP was seen referring to his phone for the lyrics while singing one of Bollywood's classic - Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se - from the 1974 film Ajnabee, starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

