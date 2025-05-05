WATCH: Mussorie's famous Kempty Falls turns ferocious after heavy rains, video goes viral According to the latest weather bulletin, a red alert has been issued for Uttarkashi district for the next three days, with heavy rain, hailstorms, and snowfall expected.

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) :

Mussoorie's popular tourist attraction, Kempty Falls, was seen in full spate after heavy rainfall lashed Uttarakhand. Dramatic visuals of the overflowing waterfall, which many found alarming, have been widely shared on social media.

Additionally, large amounts of debris and stones were seen tumbling into the waterfall from the surrounding hills as water surged down forcefully. The video of the "ferocious" waterfall soon went viral.

According to the latest weather bulletin, a red alert has been issued for Uttarkashi district for the next three days, with heavy rain, hailstorms, and snowfall expected. Similar weather conditions are likely in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts.

The alert also mentions the likelihood of hail accompanied by thunder and strong winds in isolated areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier also issued an alert for several regions in Uttarakhand, including Nainital, which witnessed continuous rainfall over the past week.

The persistent downpour led to a sharp drop in temperatures, prompting many tourists to cancel their plans and remain indoors. The heavy rains also disrupted the routine of school-going children.

In response to the alert, district administrations have been directed to stay on high alert. Authorities have also advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly adhere to safety guidelines.