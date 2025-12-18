Watch: Lionel Messi's extraordinary encounter with wildlife during visit to Vantara Lionel Messi’s visit to Vantara centred on close interactions with rescued wildlife across the conservation facility. During his guided tour, he spent time at the big cat care centre, where he observed and interacted with lions, leopards and tigers living in enriched, naturalistic habitats.

Jamnagar:

Global football icon Lionel Messi made a special visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani. At Vantara, initiatives traditionally begin with seeking blessings in accordance with Sanatana Dharma, which underscores reverence for nature and respect for all living beings.

Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, was accorded a grand traditional welcome. The reception featured vibrant folk music, a shower of flowers symbolising blessings and purity of intent, and a ceremonial aarti, reflecting the cultural ethos followed at the centre.

Messi visits conservation ecosystem, explores wildlife care

Following the welcome, Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara’s expansive conservation ecosystem. The centre is home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered young animals brought in from different parts of the world.

At the care centre for lions, leopards, tigers and other endangered species, Messi interacted closely with the animals living in enriched, naturalistic environments. Several of the animals reportedly approached him with curiosity during the visit.

Messi then visited the Herbivore Care Centre and the Reptile Care Centre, where he observed animals thriving under specialised veterinary care. The facilities focus on customised nutrition, behavioural training and detailed husbandry protocols, highlighting Vantara’s emphasis on global best practices in wildlife welfare.

(Image Source : PTI)Lionel Messi spent time with animals getting care at Vantara

Multi-speciality wildlife hospital tour

During the visit, Messi also toured the multi-speciality wildlife hospital at Vantara. He witnessed real-time clinical and surgical procedures and later fed animals, including okapis, rhinos, giraffes and elephants. From a global perspective, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to strengthening wildlife care and conservation efforts in the country.

At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience and rehabilitation. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub Lionel, honouring the football legend and symbolising hope and continuity.

The highlight of the visit came at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi met Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf who was saved along with his ailing mother, Prathima, from harsh labour in the logging industry two years ago.