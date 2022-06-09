Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. WATCH | How Army miraculously rescued 18-month-old boy from borewell in Gujarat.

Highlights Army, police & others magically rescued a 18-month-old boy from borewell in Surendranagar district

On June 7, Shivam fell into the borewell and got trapped at a depth of 20-25 feet

The rescue operation was completed in 40 minutes, an official said

An 18-month-old boy fell into a deep borewell at a farm in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, following which a team of the Army, fire brigade, police and health officials rushed to the spot and rescued him, officials said on Wednesday (June 8).

An Army team rushed him to a Government hospital, where his health condition is stated to be stable.

When did the incident occurred?

The incident took place at around 8:00 pm on Tuesday (June 7) when the boy, Shivam, was playing at a farm in Dudapur village where his parents worked as labourers.

He fell into the borewell and got trapped at a depth of 20-25 feet, Dhrangadhra administration official MP Patel said.

Soon after the district administration officials got to know about it, they alerted the local disaster management cell as well as a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ahmedabad, located nearly 100 km from the area.

Joint efforts of Army, police & Municipal Corporation:

The local administration also sought help of the Army, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and police.

A team of the Army, police, district administration staff and villagers then rushed the spot. They worked in coordination and the child was pulled out of the borewell by 10:45 pm, the official said.

The boy was then taken to a government hospital in Dhrangadhra town, from where he was referred to the district civil hospital for further treatment, he said, adding that the child's condition is stable.

"The rescue operation was completed in 40 minutes after the Army, police and other officials reached the spot," he said.

The team ingeniously modified a metallic hook and tied it to Manila rope and sent it down the borewell. In a few minutes, the hook got entangled to the T-shirt of the child and the rope was slowly pulled out successfully.

