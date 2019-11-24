Image Source : PTI Watch: To explain Maharashtra's 'Game Of Thrones', Mahindra tweets Kabaddi video

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Saturday shared a Kabaddi video showing a `raider' falling prey to an audacious move executed by a `defender' to illustrate the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as deputy CM in a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra early Saturday morning.

The development came when the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress were in talks to stake claim for forming a non-BJP government.

Mahindra retweeted an old viral video of a Kabaddi match, which showed a `raider' getting trapped by a `defender'. "Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra?" Mahindra, who heads the city-headquartered USD 20 billion group, said on Twitter.

Remember this video I had tweeted? Can you think of any more appropriate way to describe what just happened in Maharashtra? 🤔 https://t.co/IEnCtoyKAG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 23, 2019

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who heads the RPG group, also tweeted about the day's happenings. "shared Pawar", he tweeted, perhaps suggesting that

two members of the Pawar family -- NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his renegade nephew Ajit -- are now in different camps.

Pawar pariwar ka power — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 23, 2019

Later, Goenka retweeted another user's message, which said the race for the CM's post is not over yet.

"3 movies with the most twists and turns that I have ever seen: Race, Andhadhun, Maharashtrachya CM Kaun? (Who is Maharashtra's CM?) something tells me the last one isn't over yet... give me more popcorn please," the tweet said.

😀 — anuj poddar (@anujpoddar) November 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group congratulated Fadnavis for coming back to power after a brief spell of President's rule.

"Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister of #Maharashtra. Continuity in leadership is beneficial for the state and I wish him the very best for his second tenure," Jindal tweeted.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as Chief Minister of #Maharashtra. Continuity in leadership is beneficial for the state and I wish him the very best for his second tenure. — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) November 23, 2019

