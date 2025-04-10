Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign: BJP to launch nationwide drive from April 20 | Here are details Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign: The sources said that senior BJP leaders, including chief ministers and Union ministers, will highlight the government's stand on the Act and how it seeks to benefit poor and backward Muslims.

Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a nationwide campaign titled 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 (Sunday) to May 5 (Monday). Through this campaign, the BJP aims to expose the misinformation spread by Congress and its allies and educate the Muslim community about the benefits of the Waqf law reforms. To kick off the initiative, a workshop was organised at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where BJP National President JP Nadda addressed the participants. He highlighted how the Waqf reforms will ensure better utilisation of Waqf properties for the benefit of underprivileged Muslims, especially in sectors like education and healthcare.

JP Nadda criticises Congress for engaging in 'appeasement politics'

Nadda criticised Congress and its allies for engaging in appeasement politics and misleading the Muslim community regarding the Waqf bill. He stressed that BJP workers will actively reach out to Muslim brothers and sisters to expose the lies and clarify the true intent and advantages of the law. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju also participated in the workshop and provided detailed insights into the Waqf reforms. BJP had invited three to four leaders from each state, including the Minority Morcha President of every state, to attend this training session. These leaders have been tasked with organising similar workshops in their respective states to train district-level BJP leaders.

BJP aims to win trust of Muslim electorate

BJP also sees this campaign as a strategic move to strengthen its outreach to the Muslim community, especially ahead of upcoming assembly elections. By raising awareness and clarifying the changes made to the Waqf law, BJP aims to counter opposition narratives and win the trust of the Muslim electorate.

Through this initiative, BJP intends to ensure that the truth about the Waqf reforms reaches the grassroots level, and that every Muslim citizen is informed about how these changes are meant to empower and uplift the community. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday (April 5) gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. After the Presidential assent, it has become a law.

Know more about BJP's nationwide awareness drive

The BJP will launch a fortnight-long public awareness campaign, aimed especially at Muslims, from April 20 to publicise the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act and counter the opposition's criticism of it, with party president JP Nadda and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing its delegates on Thursday (April 10). BJP office-bearers from across the country attended a workshop in the national capital as Nadda accused the opposition parties of misleading Muslims over the provisions of the amended law as part of its vote-bank politics.

He asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is determined to make 'pasmanda (backward)' Muslims and women stakeholders in management and welfare programmes of the Waqf with transparent and efficient management of its properties, party sources said.

Members of Waqf boards from BJP-ruled states and the party's organisation, including its minority wing, attended the day-long workshop.

Nadda said the new law, which came into effect on April 8, would help utilise Waqf properties for the welfare of poor Muslims and women, adding it would free these assets from the control of a small but influential section of people and open them for the minority community's overall benefit.

The BJP president and Rijiju rejected the criticism that the law interfered with the rights of Muslims to manage their religious affairs. The presence of non-Muslims in the Waqf Council and boards is all about the management of properties and has nothing to do with religion, they said.

The party is looking to hold press conferences and meetings with members of Muslim society, the sources said, adding that 'FAQ' sheets, including in Urdu, had been prepared to rebut the criticism of the Act by several Muslim bodies and opposition parties, which dubbed it as unconstitutional and an infringement on the rights of Muslims.

BJP general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal and its minority wing president Jamal Siddiqui are among the leaders assigned to spearhead the campaign that will continue till May 5, the sources further said. Several Muslim bodies and leaders of different opposition parties have challenged the constitutionality of the law in the Supreme Court, which is set to hear the case on April 16.