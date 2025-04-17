No changes to existing waqfs, including 'waqf by user', till next hearing: Supreme Court The Supreme Court on Thursday issued an interim order in the Waqf Act case, directing the Centre not to make any appointments or constitute any board under the amended Waqf law until further orders.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued an interim order in the petition challenging the constitutional validity of the amended Waqf Act, taking on record the Centre’s assurance that no appointments will be made to the Central Waqf Council or Waqf Boards under the 2023 amendments until further orders.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that although no stay has been placed on the Act itself, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had assured the court that the Union government would not make any appointments under the amended law and would file its response within a week. Mehta further assured the court that Waqf properties already registered or declared under the original Waqf Act of 1995, including those recognised under the "waqf by user" clause, would not be disturbed.

The Centre’s request to delay the interim order on the grounds that it could have implications was declined by the bench. “The statement is taken on record. Status quo will be maintained,” the bench noted in its interim directions.

The matter will now be heard next on May 5 at 2 PM. However, the court clarified that no detailed hearing will take place on that date.