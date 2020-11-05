Image Source : FILE Vistara commences Delhi-Dhaka flight service

Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday operated its first flight between Delhi and Dhaka, under the bilateral 'transport bubble' between India and Bangladesh. Accordingly, the airline operated the services on its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

"Dhaka is an important fit to our network expansion plan and it underscores our commitment to growing our global network," said Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng.

The airline said it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

The Tata SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).

