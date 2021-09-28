Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Viral Video: IAS in Kanpur accused of promoting religious conversions, probe ordered

An IAS officer in Kanpur has been accused of promoting religious conversions after a video of him attending a conversion ceremony has gone viral on social media.

National vice-president of Math Mandir Coordination Committee Bhupesh Awasthi has accused senior IAS officer of Kanpur, Iftikharuddin of spreading propaganda against Hinduism. Awasthi has released the video of Iftirakhuddin, who is presently serving as the Chairman of UP State Road Transport Corporation showing the IAS officer attending a religious event in Kanpur.

The video also shows a group of people listening attentively while a maulana is heard preaching religious sermons with the IAS officer in attendance. The IAS officer is seen talking about religious conversions while speaking to the audience.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, which will be headed by DG CBCID GL Meena. The SIT will submit its report to the UP government within seven days, said the Home Department.

However, it is not clear when the video was shot. In the video, Iftkharuddin can be heard talking about the benefits of adopting Islam as his audience listens in.

