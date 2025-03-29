Violent clash at Punjab University concert leaves one student dead, several injured In response to the deadly clash, authorities are investigating the cause of the violence and working to identify those involved. The university administration and police have pledged strict action against the culprits to prevent future incidents on campus.

A violent clash broke out between two student groups during a live performance by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma at Punjab University (PU), resulting in multiple stabbings and the death of a student. Four students sustained injuries in the attack, and one of them, identified as Aditya Thakur, succumbed to his wounds.

Incident during concert

The altercation occurred behind the stage on Friday night while Masoom Sharma was performing at PU. According to initial police reports, the fight escalated quickly, leading to four students being stabbed. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Police arrived at the location and rushed the injured students to the hospital, where Aditya Thakur, a second-year teacher training student from Himachal Pradesh, was pronounced dead. The Sector 11 police station has registered a case of murder and is actively investigating the matter.

Singer Masoom Sharma recently made headlines

Masoom Sharma was recently in the spotlight after a viral social media video showed police stopping him from performing a song banned by the Haryana government. In the footage, the singer is seen holding a piece of paper on stage, surrounded by police officers. Addressing his fans, he says, "I cannot sing the song 'Khattola' as the government has banned it. Others will sing it. I won’t, but you can."

As soon as Sharma sings a line from the song, the police intervene and snatch the microphone from his hand. Another video from the event shows police urging the audience to leave, citing time restrictions, and instructing organizers to shut down the music.

Investigation underway

Following the deadly clash, authorities are probing the motive behind the violence and attempting to identify those responsible. The university administration and police have assured strict action against the perpetrators to prevent further incidents on campus.

This tragic event has raised concerns over student safety at PU and the need for stricter security measures at large gatherings.