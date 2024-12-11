Vinesh Phogat most-searched personality on Google in India in 2024: Check complete list of Top 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat was the most searched personality this year.

Google has released what people in India searched for the most in 2024, revealing that these ten names made it to the top ten list of Google searches this year. The names include Vinesh Phogat, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Hardik Pandya, Pawan Kalyan, Shashank Singh, Poonam Pandey, Radhika Merchant, Abhishek Sharma and Lakshya Sen.

From politicians to actors, people were curious to know about what was going on in the lives of the ‘famous’. Here’s a glimpse of why these personalities are popular and trending.

Vinesh Phogat: Wrestler turned politician Vinesh Phogat was the most searched person on Google in India. She qualified for the finals at the Paris Olympics this year but was disqualified ahead of the bout for issues related to her weight. On returning to India, Phogat joined the Congress party and won from Julana seat in Haryana.

Nitish Kumar: The Bihar Chief Minister rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance this year in January. With 12 seats, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) became a significant ally after the BJP lost the majority mark in the Lok Sabha

Chirag Paswan: Actor-turned politician, Paswan, is the current president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Hardik Pandya: Cricketer Pandya bowled the final over of India's win against South Africa in the final of the WorldT20 in June garnering praise and cheers from people.

Pawan Kalyan: Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan founder of the Jana Sena Party, is the Deputy chief minister of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh.

Shashank Singh: Batsman Shashank Singh has been a consistent performer in domestic T20 tournaments, impressing with his batting abilities in high-pressure matches.

Poonam Pandey: Model and social media personality Pandey in a publicity stunt in February this year posted the news of her ‘death’ due to cervical cancer. Later she posted a video clarifying that the post was a hoax and she wanted to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Radhika Merchant: A businessperson, Radhika Merchant got married to businessman and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani this year. The elaborate wedding functions caught everybody’s attention this year and remained in talks for months.

Abhishek Sharma: An Indian cricketer, Abhishek Sharma made his international debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024.

Lakshya Sen: An Indian badminton player, Lakshya Sen participated in the Olympic Games held in Paris this year and gave a stellar performance.