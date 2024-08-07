Vinesh Phogat disqualified: 'She is not one to give up easily', say Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka support wrestler.

World champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the final on technical grounds has been deemed unfortunate. Rahul Gandhi expressed his support, stating, "We fully expect the Indian Olympic Association to challenge this decision strongly and ensure justice for our nation's daughter."

Confidence in Vinesh's resilience

Gandhi further emphasised Vinesh Phogat's resilience, stating, "Vinesh is not one to give up easily. We are confident she will return to the arena with even greater strength. You have always made the nation proud, Vinesh. Today, the entire country stands with you as your strength."

Priyanka Gandhi's message of support

Priyanka Gandhi also shared her support on social media, writing, "Dear sister @Phogat_Vinesh, I have seen your courage, hard work, and dedication. You were fighting in the Olympic arena for the dreams of millions of girls in our country. Your brilliant performance has given wings to the dreams of many girls from small towns who aspire to reach big platforms despite numerous challenges."

Nation's pride and encouragement

She continued, "The journey you have undertaken with your relentless effort was not easy. Your incredible journey has strengthened millions of dreams. In this difficult time, millions of countrymen stand with you with the same enthusiasm as during the competition. My sister, do not feel alone and remember that you were our champion and will always remain our champion. I am confident you will come back stronger. Lots of love."

Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Olympics due to weight issue

In an unexpected development, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg final at the Olympics on Wednesday after being found 100 grams overweight. Phogat, who had made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach this event's gold medal bout, was disqualified according to the strict regulations governing weight limits.

An Indian coach confirmed the disqualification, stating, "She was found overweight by 100 grams this morning. The rules do not allow this, and she has been disqualified."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) later issued a statement confirming the disqualification and requested privacy for Phogat. "Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA said. The statement also emphasised, "No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy and focus on the ongoing competitions."

Phogat had secured her spot in the final by defeating defending champion Yui Susaki earlier in the tournament.