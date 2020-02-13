Image Source : PTI Vinay Sharma's medical report was not considered while rejecting his plea, says lawyer

AP Singh, lawyer representing convict Vinay Sharma in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on Thursday said that his medical report was not considered while rejecting his plea. Singh made the comments in the Supreme Court, which the plea of the convict.

The lawyer said: "The social investigation report, medical status report and nominal role of the petitioner Vinay Sharma has not been taken into consideration by the President while rejecting the mercy petition."

AP Singh maintained that Vinay was kept in illegal confinement and was tortured in Tihar.

"Vinay Sharma was kept in illegal confinement. He was illegally tortured in Tihar jail prison. I am here only to seek justice, where can I go for justice? That is why I am pleading here before this SC for justice,' Singh said.

The convict, through his lawyer has requested the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Nirbhaya case: SC to hear convict Vinay Sharma's plea today