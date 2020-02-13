Image Source : FILE Nirbhaya case: SC to hear convict Vinay Sharma's plea today

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear the plea of convict Vinay Sharma in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The hearing is scheduled to take place at 10:30 am. The bench of Justice R Banumathi will hear the case.

Vinay has filed the petition in the court against President Ram Nath Kovind's decision to reject his mercy plea.

He has requested the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment. On February 1, Vinay Sharma's mercy petition was rejected by the President.

On January 31, the death sentence of four convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were stayed by a lower court till further orders.

All the four convicts are currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Pawan has not exhausted all his legal remedies as he has not filed curative and mercy petition till now.

