'Vile scumbag': Union minister lashes out at Anurag Kashyap over Brahmin remarks Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap courted controversy over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community while lashing out at critics of the upcoming film Phule.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey has lashed out at filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over the latter's controversial remark about the Brahmin community on Instagram amid the controversy surrounding the movie Phule.

“This vile scumbag @anuragkashyap72 thinks he can spit filth on the entire Brahmin community and get away with it? If he doesn’t issue a public apology immediately, I swear I’ll make sure he finds no peace anywhere. Enough of this gutter mouth’s hate—we won’t stay silent!” the Minister of State for Coal and Mines posted on X on Friday.

Amid the raging controversy and following backlash, Kashyap issued an apology, clarifying that his comments were taken out of context. He said his daughter, family, friends, and colleagues had been receiving rape and death threats since the incident.

"This is my apology—not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the so-called torchbearers of sanskar (cultural values)," wrote the *Gangs of Wasseypur* director in a note shared on his Instagrams story.

The outrage was triggered after an April 17 post by Kashyap, where he criticised protests against his upcoming film *Phule*, a biopic on social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. He questioned why films addressing caste issues often face bans in India.

The film, which stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa as the pioneering couple, was initially set for release last week but has been rescheduled to hit cinemas on April 25.

Following the release of the trailer on April 10, some members of the Brahmin community objected, alleging that the film portrays them negatively.

In a series of Instagram posts, Kashyap shared that his first-ever stage play was based on the lives of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, reflecting his long-standing interest in their legacy.