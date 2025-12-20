Video: Taj Mahal vanishes in thick layer of fog, IMD issues orange alert Weather updates: Agra district officials respond decisively, mandating council, aided, and recognized schools—including CBSE and ICSE—for classes 1-8 to operate from 10 AM to 3 PM starting December 20 until further orders.

Uttar Pradesh wakes to a blanket of impenetrable fog on Saturday (December 20), erasing the iconic Taj Mahal from view and grinding daily life to a halt across the state. Visibility plummets to near zero in Agra, Ayodhya, and beyond, prompting school delays, travel chaos, and viral social media mockery dubbing the wonder "Fog Mahal." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of persistent haze through Sunday (December 21) under an 'orange alert', as cold snaps bite into north India.

Taj Mahal vanishes into white void, tourists left staring at nothing

A haunting video from Agra's Taj View Point captures the marble marvel swallowed whole by thick fog, its silhouette lost in a milky haze that blends polluted air with winter chill. Tourists flock in vain, peering into oblivion where the world's most famous monument should gleam. One visitor lamented online, "North India winter doing VFX on a Wonder of the World- from the viewpoint, it literally vanished into a white wall."

Social media erupts with quips like "Taj Mahal or Fog Mahal?" and "I've seen more of it on postcards than in real life," alongside baffled queries: "Where is Taj Mahal bro?" The spectacle underscores how seasonal fog routinely "hides" the UNESCO site, turning dream visits into foggy disappointments and sparking memes across platforms.

Agra schools shift timings as fog chokes daily routine

District authorities in Agra act swiftly against the onslaught, ordering all council, aided, and recognised schools, including CBSE and ICSE, for classes 1-8 to run from 10 AM to 3:00 pm starting December 20 until further notice. The move shields young students from hazardous low-visibility commutes and biting cold, reflecting broader disruptions to schooling and traffic in the Taj city. Roads turn treacherous, flights delay, and trains crawl, as the fog, fuelled by stagnant winter air and pollution, slashes visibility to under 50 meters in spots.

Ayodhya and beyond gripped by haze, IMD issues orange alert

Ayodhya mirrors the misery, shrouded in fog that drops minimum temperatures to 9°C (max 17°C), halting routines and dimming the spiritual hub's vibrancy. The IMD's orange alert blankets Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, forecasting dense to very dense fog persisting into Sunday. "Exercise caution on roads; avoid unnecessary travel," officials urge, as the cold wave tightens its grip on north India.