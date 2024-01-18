Video shows SpiceJet flyer's struggle while being trapped inside plane toilet; 'Do not panic' message sent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purpose

A video has emerged of a passenger being stuck inside an aircraft lavatory mid-air due to malfunctioning of the lavatory door on a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru. The flight was operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

According to reports, as the passenger kept waiting in the lavatory, a cabin crew slipped in a note asking the passenger not to panic and that despite trying their best, the door could not be opened. "Do not panic, we are landing in few mins, so please close the comode lid and sit on it and secure urself as soon as the main door is open, engineer will come. Do not panic," the handwritten note widely shared on social media said.

"On January 16, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne, due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.