Video: Patna-Delhi Rajdhani sets new speed record at 130 kmph

Making a new record, the Patna-New Delhi AC Special Rajdhani Express train ran at a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour between Patna, Bihar to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction in Uttar Pradesh on September 1. This is the first time a train on this section of the railway has run at more than 110 km per hour.
PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में रेलवे के मिशन रफ़्तार को बढ़ावा देते हुए, भारतीय रेल निरंतर नयी ऊँचाइयाँ छू रही है।
एक नया कीर्तिमान बनाते हुए पटना-नई दिल्ली राजधानी एक्सप्रेस ने पहली बार 130 Kmph की रफ्तार के साथ शुरू करी बिहार के पटना से नई दिल्ली की अपनी यात्रा। pic.twitter.com/5mFRXcnTe0— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 2, 2020
The speed of the entire section had recently been raised to 130 from the existing 110 km/h speed, news agency ANI reported.
The Patna junction to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction is a part of the important Howrah-New Delhi route. Trains between Pt Deen Dayal Upadhayaya junction to New Delhi already used to run at 130 km/h speed.